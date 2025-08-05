Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of leaking deposition draft Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Blake Lively says her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni's lawyers leaked a draft of her deposition just to sway public opinion, not for any real legal reason.

In court on August 4, her team asked the judge to toss out the document, arguing it was only partly referenced and meant to make her look bad.

This is all part of their ongoing fight over the film.