Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of leaking deposition draft
Blake Lively says her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni's lawyers leaked a draft of her deposition just to sway public opinion, not for any real legal reason.
In court on August 4, her team asked the judge to toss out the document, arguing it was only partly referenced and meant to make her look bad.
This is all part of their ongoing fight over the film.
More on the ongoing legal battle
Lively's lawyers claim Baldoni's team is acting more like "PR agents" than attorneys, trying to paint her as uncooperative—even though she says she's fully participated in the process.
She has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation (which he denies), while he's countersued for defamation and extortion against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist.
Trial date set for March next year
The case goes to trial in March 2026, with both actors expected to take the stand.
Earlier this year, a judge threw out Baldoni's defamation countersuit against Lively and Reynolds.
The whole situation highlights how celebrity legal battles now play out both in courtrooms and across social media feeds.