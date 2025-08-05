Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail in prostitution case
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail in his ongoing prostitution case, with a New York judge making the call.
Combs was arrested in September for allegedly coercing sexual activities, though he was cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.
Now convicted on two prostitution-related counts, he could be looking at up to 10 years in prison when sentencing happens in October.
Combs's legal team's arguments
Combs's legal team offered a $50 million bond plus strict conditions like house arrest and electronic monitoring, saying it was fair since he'd been acquitted of other charges.
Prosecutors pushed back, pointing to his history of violence and arguing he'd be a risk if released.
Meanwhile, Combs's lawyer argued it's unfair to jail him over what they say were consensual acts—a point that's sparking debate about how these laws are applied.
The judge still has some discretion when deciding his final sentence.