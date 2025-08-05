Next Article
Malayalam actor Shanavas (71) passes away—his career in pictures
Shanavas, the son of iconic Malayalam actor Prem Nazir, has passed away at 71 after battling kidney and heart issues.
Starting out in 1981 with "Premageethangal," he went on to appear in over 50 Malayalam and Tamil films—including hits like "Mouna Raagam," "Chithram," and "Neelagiri."
His passing has left a significant impact on the film community.
His last film was 'Jana Gana Mana' (2022)
Shanavas is survived by his wife Ayesha Abdul Aziz and two sons who live abroad. Besides films, he was known for TV serials like "Shankhumukham" and "Sathyameva Jayathe."
After a long break from movies, he returned with Mohanlal's "China Town" in 2011; his last film was the thriller "Jana Gana Mana" (2022).
His funeral will be held on August 5 in Thiruvananthapuram.