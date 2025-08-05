Malayalam actor Shanavas (71) passes away—his career in pictures

His last film was 'Jana Gana Mana' (2022)

Shanavas is survived by his wife Ayesha Abdul Aziz and two sons who live abroad. Besides films, he was known for TV serials like "Shankhumukham" and "Sathyameva Jayathe."

After a long break from movies, he returned with Mohanlal's "China Town" in 2011; his last film was the thriller "Jana Gana Mana" (2022).

His funeral will be held on August 5 in Thiruvananthapuram.