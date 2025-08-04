India's 1st-ever Celebrating India Film Festival is coming up
Delhi is getting its first-ever Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF) from August 8-10, 2025, at the NCUI Auditorium, Siri Fort Road.
Timed with India's 78th Independence Day, CIFF is all about honoring Indian cinema's diversity and cultural roots.
The event is put together by Graphisads with support from FTII, FCG, and IGNCA.
A mix of films and documentaries
You'll catch a mix of films, documentaries, and shorts covering patriotism, heritage, environment, wildlife, tourism, art, culture, spirituality, and patriotism.
Standout picks include Madhur Bhandarkar's "India Lockdown," restored classics like "Umrao Jaan" and "Kranti," plus the world premiere of Bharatbala's "Aham Bharatam."
Grammy winner Ricky Kej will also debut his music video "Gandhi - Mantra of Compassion."
Masterclasses, panels, and more
Besides screenings, there'll be masterclasses and panels with filmmakers exploring how movies shape culture today.
CIFF aims to bring together creators and changemakers from across India—so if you love cinema or want to see how film sparks bigger conversations, this festival could be your scene.