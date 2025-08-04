India's 1st-ever Celebrating India Film Festival is coming up

You'll catch a mix of films, documentaries, and shorts covering patriotism, heritage, environment, wildlife, tourism, art, culture, spirituality, and patriotism. Standout picks include Madhur Bhandarkar 's "India Lockdown," restored classics like "Umrao Jaan" and "Kranti," plus the world premiere of Bharatbala's "Aham Bharatam." Grammy winner Ricky Kej will also debut his music video "Gandhi - Mantra of Compassion."

Masterclasses, panels, and more

Besides screenings, there'll be masterclasses and panels with filmmakers exploring how movies shape culture today.

CIFF aims to bring together creators and changemakers from across India—so if you love cinema or want to see how film sparks bigger conversations, this festival could be your scene.