'Mayasabha' trailer: Political rivalry unravels friendship in Deva Katta's web series
Sony LIV is dropping a new Telugu political thriller, Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans, on August 7, 2025.
Starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, the series follows two friends whose bond unravels as they get caught up in Andhra Pradesh's intense political shifts—think Naxal movements and rising regional tensions.
Inspired by real events, it traces how idealism can turn into rivalry when power is at stake.
Cast and crew of the series
Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, Mayasabha features Divya Dutta and a strong crew behind the scenes.
Each episode runs about 30 minutes and you can watch it in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, or Tamil.
Produced by Sree Harsha and Krishna Vijay under Hitmen & Proodos Productions LLP, it's set to bring some serious drama for your next binge session.