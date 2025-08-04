'Mayasabha' trailer: Political rivalry unravels friendship in Deva Katta's web series Entertainment Aug 04, 2025

Sony LIV is dropping a new Telugu political thriller, Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans, on August 7, 2025.

Starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, the series follows two friends whose bond unravels as they get caught up in Andhra Pradesh's intense political shifts—think Naxal movements and rising regional tensions.

Inspired by real events, it traces how idealism can turn into rivalry when power is at stake.