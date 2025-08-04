Tamannaah—Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Romeo' gets release date

'Romeo' to be Bhardwaj-Kapoor's 4th collaboration

This movie brings together a strong cast—Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda join Bhatia and Kapoor.

It's the fourth time Bhardwaj and Kapoor are collaborating (remember Kaminey or Haider?).

With an extensive promo campaign planned for autumn and a title "Romeo," this one's set to be a big year-end event film.