Tamannaah—Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Romeo' gets release date
Tamannaah Bhatia is teaming up with Shahid Kapoor for Vishal Bhardwaj's new crime thriller, which hits theaters December 5, 2025.
The film is in its final production stage and promises Bhardwaj's signature mix of intense emotions and morally gray characters.
'Romeo' to be Bhardwaj-Kapoor's 4th collaboration
This movie brings together a strong cast—Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda join Bhatia and Kapoor.
It's the fourth time Bhardwaj and Kapoor are collaborating (remember Kaminey or Haider?).
With an extensive promo campaign planned for autumn and a title "Romeo," this one's set to be a big year-end event film.