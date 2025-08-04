'Kingdom' protests: Who are Naam Tamilar Party?

The Naam Tamilar Party often takes direct action against films they believe misrepresent or harm Tamil interests. They've staged similar protests before, showing how seriously they take cultural representation.

Box office collection amid protests

Despite all the controversy, Kingdom is drawing big crowds. Made for over ₹100 crore and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri (with music by Anirudh Ravichander), it pulled in ₹67 crore in just three days.

So far, audiences seem undeterred by the protests or debates around its portrayal of Tamils.

