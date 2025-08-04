Next Article
T-Series collaborates with Aditya Rikhari for music projects
T-Series is joining forces with singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari, known for his fresh sound and relatable lyrics.
He'll be working on a mix of film and non-film projects, including albums and EPs.
Bhushan Kumar from T-Series says he's excited about bringing Rikhari's honest style to a wider audience.
Rikhari's journey and aspirations
After making waves with hits like "Sahiba" and "Jaana Samjho Na" from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Rikhari is looking forward to this new chapter.
At 27, he hopes to reach more listeners while staying true to the heart of his music and blending his love for both music and cinema through this partnership.