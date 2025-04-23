Meta's 'Edits,' a rival to CapCut, launches globally
What's the story
Meta has officially launched Edits, a CapCut-like video-creation app. The app is now available globally on iOS and Android.
Edits is designed to offer creators tools for managing video ideas, finding inspiration for new content, and creating videos with effects and AI tools.
Initially, all features of the app will be available for free.
Strategic move
Response to CapCut's US availability
The development of Edits was first announced by Meta in January, after ByteDance-owned CapCut was temporarily removed from US app stores amid the TikTok ban.
Although CapCut has returned, its future in the US still remains uncertain.
This uncertainty has led Meta to introduce Edits as a potential alternative for users looking for video creation tools.
Multi-platform use
Edits is a versatile tool for content creators
Meta's latest app, Edits, seems to be aimed at a diverse set of content creators.
As per Instagram's announcement post, Edits is not just for videos on Instagram or Facebook but for "any platform." This probably includes competitors like TikTok and YouTube Shorts.
One of the biggest advantages of using Edits over CapCut is the ability to export videos without watermarks for free.
App features
A variety of features for content creation
Edits is packed with several tools to make the video creation process easier.
The app's "Ideas" tool lets you brainstorm ideas for new videos, while the "Projects" feature helps you manage different creations in one place.
The "Inspirations" tool lets you explore trending audio for your videos.
Other notable features include a green screen function, a timeline editing option, automatic captioning capability, and access to music from Instagram's library.
AI integration
Turning static images into videos
Edits also comes with an "Animate" feature, which employs AI tech to convert still images into moving videos.
The app's "Cutouts" feature lets you cut out certain objects with precise tracking capabilities.
Once a video is ready, you can share it directly on Instagram or Facebook from within the app or export it for posting on other platforms.
This flexibility makes Edits a versatile tool for content creators across different social media platforms.
Future updates
Analyzing content strategy and reach
Edits also offers insights that can help you understand your content strategy and what factors are affecting your reach/distribution.
Meta has teased future updates for Edits, including a "Modify" tool letting creators use AI tech to alter the "look and feel" of their videos.
Other upcoming features include a "Keyframes" option for tweaking specific moments in clips, new fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters, sound effects, and music options.