Overwhelmed by stress of managing 400 students, Chinese teacher dies
What's the story
A young teacher in central China, simply identified as Li, has died tragically under the pressure of handling 400 students and working overtime.
The tutor, in his late 20s, had spent five years serving a Wuhan-based tutoring and education firm.
The company runs an online platform that provides primary and secondary school students with courses in English and mathematics.
Company profile
The company boasts a user base of over 160 million
Since its inception in 2012, the company that Li worked for has gained over 160 million users.
Li joined the company as an online tutor after he graduated from college.
On April 22, he sat in the office till late at night to complete his work.
The next morning, a janitor found Li unresponsive in the office. He was later confirmed dead, having suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.
Overwork concerns
Li's death underscores the issue of overwork in China
Li's untimely death has highlighted the increasing concern over long working hours in China.
The country's rapid development, coupled with a competitive job market, often drives employees to work overtime, sometimes at the cost of their health.
Li's relatives said he grew up in a family that struggled financially.
He was the second child, with an older, unmarried sister. His father had passed away years ago, and his mother later remarried.