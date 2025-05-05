Pakistani hackers allegedly breach Indian defense websites, hack sensitive data
A hacker group from Pakistan, calling themselves the 'Pakistan Cyber Force,' has allegedly claimed to have hacked multiple Indian defense websites.
The group claims it has obtained sensitive data from the Indian Military Engineering Services as well as the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses.
Though Indian officials have not yet confirmed the hack, officials in the know have acknowledged the claims, Hindustan Times reported.
Allegations of sensitive data exposure
The hackers claimed that they had also obtained classified personnel data, including login credentials of Indian defense personnel.
In light of such claims, cybersecurity agencies have begun urgent investigations into the matter.
The group also tried defacing the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.
Alleged hacking claim by Pakistan Cyber Force
🚨 Pakistan Cyber Force claims breach of Indian Military Eng. Service & Manohar Parrikar Inst., allegedly accessing sensitive data.— Akash Sharma (@kaidensharmaa) May 5, 2025
Also defaced Armoured Vehicle Nigam Ltd site with Pak flag & Al Khalid tank. Site offline for audit.
Cybersecurity teams on high alert. pic.twitter.com/42CxDdXMzX
Attackers attempted to deface Indian defense websites
The attackers also tried to deface the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, where they placed the Pakistan flag and the Al Khalid tank.
Accordingly, the website has been taken down for a comprehensive audit.
Cybersecurity experts are also keeping a close watch on cyberspace for any possible cyberattacks, particularly those that are possibly sponsored by Pakistan-linked threat actors, HT report said.
Recent cyberattacks amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan
The latest cyberattack comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.
Earlier this week, Pakistani hackers had unsuccessfully tried to breach Indian websites related to children, veterans, and welfare services.
Pakistan-based hacking groups "Cyber Group HOAX1337" and "National Cyber Crew" hacked the websites of Army Public School in Nagrota and Sunjuwan and attempted to deface them with messages ridiculing the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
A website for ex-servicemen's healthcare services was also defaced.