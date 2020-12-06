Regular exposure to pollution, hair styling products, over washing, and heating tools steal moisture from your hair, leaving them dry. Luckily, there are a few ways that ensure your hair keep shining without putting any extra load on your pocket. All you have to do is establish a regular hair care regime and incorporate the following tips.

#1 Use your hair products properly

Improper wash techniques cause dull hair and product build-up. Here's what you should do. Rinse your hair until the water runs clear before applying conditioner. Avoid using it on the roots and use it from mid-lengths to the ends of your hair. A lot of smoothening products contain silicones which might soften your hair but are bad for them in the long run.

#2 Hydrating hair masks and oils

Apply a hair mask throughout your hair, comb it into your locks and let it sit for 30 minutes before rinsing. Do this once a week or every 15 days. You can also use coconut and other oils as a natural leave-in overnight treatment. Soak a towel in hot water, wrung it and wrap around your hair to let the moisture penetrate the shafts.

#3 Set your hair styling products on a cool setting

The best way to dry your hair is to let them dry naturally because too much heat can damage them. If you need to use a blow dryer, use the medium or cool setting. Same goes for your straightener if you are flat ironing your hair. This ensures your hair get maximum benefits from the styling products without much damage.

#4 Massage your scalp with vitamin E

Applying vitamin E topically to the hair makes them stronger and shinier. Just snip the ends of a dozen vitamin E capsules, squeeze the oil into a bowl, and use it as a pre-shampoo massage. The oil can make hair stronger, shinier, and healthier. Studies have shown that vitamin E nourishes and hydrates hair strands and thus, helps in hair growth.

Do you know? Your diet determines the quality of your hair