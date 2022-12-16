Entertainment

CIFFI: Week-long international film festival kick-starts in Noida

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 16, 2022

CIFFI 2022 started on December 15 and will conclude on December 21 at DME, Noida

The fourth edition of the Cineaste International Film Festival of India kickstarted in all its glory at Nelson Mandela Auditorium, Delhi Metropolitan Education (DME), Noida on Thursday (December 15). It is a collaborative venture between DME Noida and Deakin University, Melbourne, while Nottingham University, China Campus has also come on board this year. The celebration of the films will conclude on December 21.

CIFFI aims to 'strengthen the spirit of togetherness'

CIFFI "is committed to discovering the various aspects of film and co-existence of OTT and contemporary cinema." It also "seeks a change in the experience of watching films while expecting that the horizon of films will broaden and expand." CIFFI 2022 is also " striving to strengthen the spirit of togetherness" and "is a great platform to analyze films from all over the world."

Importance: What is CIFFI all about?

CIFFI has the rare distinction of being the world's First 7-Day International Film Festival organized jointly by educational institutions in India, Australia, and China. This year, the theme is Cinema for Togetherness with #Millennialmovies, and CIFFI has received a mammoth 3365 films from 112 nations! The program's main attraction is an open house session with popular actor and thespian Vinay Pathak (Bheja Fry).

'Bhaskar Bechain,' 'Annapurna' were screened on the first day

On the first day, the short film Bhaskar Bechain, directed by Prince Shadwal was screened, followed by the documentary Annapurna, directed by Dr. Ambrish Saxena and produced by Cover Drive Productions. Bhaskar Bechain is also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player. This year, 365 films are slated to be screened across three venues, with several distinguished international guests joining in the proceedings online.

Take a look at guests who graced the inaugural ceremony

A film criticism contest, 'Vinay Ki Pathshala' are major highlights

The "Vinay Ki Pathshala" is slated to take place on December 20 where Pathak is expected to engage in an informational session and conversations with students. Apart from that, there are six competitive categories, and the runtime of all the films for screening is about 48 hours. An interesting competition on film criticism has also been organized. The program is moderated by DME's students.