Russia: 11 children among 15 killed in Izhevsk school shooting

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 26, 2022, 08:54 pm 2 min read

The shooting incident led to the death of seven children, four teachers and two security guards.

At least 15 people, including 11 children, were killed and 24 others injured after a gunman opened fire at a school in Izhevsk, the capital of Central Russia's Udmurtia province, reported Reuters. According to reports, the attacker also shot himself dead after the attack. While the motive for the attack wasn't revealed yet, officials said the attacker was wearing a t-shirt bearing "Nazi symbols."

Context Why does this story matter?

The shooting occurred at a time when Russia has suffered a significant defeat in its protracted conflict with Ukraine as numerous territories fell out of Russian control.

Following this, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the "partial mobilization" of three lakh new reserve troops against Ukraine.

Some local reports claimed the Izhevsk school attacker was a mobilized soldier who didn't intend to go to Ukraine.

Details What do we know about the incident so far?

Alexander Brechalov, the governor of Udmurtia, told the Russian news agency RIA that an unidentified shooter broke into a school in Izhevsk, shot two security officers, and then targeted students and teachers. Citing investigators, Reuters reported that at least 15 people, including 11 students, were killed in the shooting. It also stated that the attacker was once a student of the same school.

Officials Attacker was wearing t-shirt with 'Nazi swastika' symbol: Officials

According to investigators, the gunman was dressed entirely in black, and his t-shirt bore a red swastika in a circle, which is considered a symbol of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party. The assailant, who was also reportedly wearing a face mask, was found dead inside a classroom. He was armed with two military pistols and a huge amount of ammunition, according to TASS news agency.

Similar incidents Recent school shooting incidents in Russia

Russia has seen several incidents of shootings targeting educational institutions in recent years. In May 2021, a teenage shooter killed seven children and two adults in a Kazan school. In September 2021, an armed student shot six people dead at a Urals university. In April 2022, a gunman killed two kids and a teacher at a kindergarten in Ulyanovsk before shooting himself dead.