'Maalik' trailer: Bengali superstar Prosenjit v/s Rajkummar Rao's gangster avatar
What's the story
The highly anticipated trailer for Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Maalik was unveiled on Tuesday. The thrilling, action-packed movie features Rao in a never-seen-before avatar as a cold-blooded gangster. The trailer is filled with heavy-duty dialogues, intense action sequences, and powerful performances that set the stage for an intriguing storyline. He will butt heads with Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who plays a cop.
Character details
Set in 1980s Allahabad, 'Maalik' explores themes of power, greed
In Maalik, Rao plays a character who rises from an underprivileged background to become a ruthless gangster. The film is set in 1980s Allahabad, where guns, greed, and loyalty rule the world. Manushi Chhillar plays his supportive wife while Saurabh Shukla portrays his tough adversary. The trailer hints at a cat-and-mouse chase between the police and Rao's character as he seeks political power.
Actor insights
It pushed me as an actor, says Rao
Rao spoke about the film earlier: "This is the first time I'm doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side." Chhillar added, "Maalik is really special to me. It's my first collaboration with such a talented team...and I couldn't have asked for a better experience." The film will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.