'Maalik' trailer: Bengali superstar Prosenjit v/s Rajkummar Rao's gangster avatar

In Maalik, Rao plays a character who rises from an underprivileged background to become a ruthless gangster. The film is set in 1980s Allahabad, where guns, greed, and loyalty rule the world. Manushi Chhillar plays his supportive wife while Saurabh Shukla portrays his tough adversary. The trailer hints at a cat-and-mouse chase between the police and Rao's character as he seeks political power.

Actor insights

It pushed me as an actor, says Rao

Rao spoke about the film earlier: "This is the first time I'm doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side." Chhillar added, "Maalik is really special to me. It's my first collaboration with such a talented team...and I couldn't have asked for a better experience." The film will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.