BTS's Jimin-Jungkook's 'Are You Sure?!' Season 2 confirmed

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are all set to return with another season of their travel variety show, Are You Sure?! The filming for this second season has already been completed, reported Soompi. The duo filmed in Switzerland and Vietnam after their military discharge last month.

Official confirmation BTS's agency BigHit confirmed the news BigHit Music, BTS's agency, confirmed the news of Jimin and Jungkook filming the second season of Are You Sure?! to the outlet. The first season aired in August 2023, before Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in December of that year. They were discharged on June 11 this year to much fanfare from the media and the public.

Show highlights Recap of Season 1 Season 1 of Are You Sure?! featured Jimin and Jungkook exploring the US, South Korea's tropical paradise aka Jeju Island, and Japan's Sapporo. They went on a camping road trip filled with canoeing and other fun activities. The show aired on JioHotstar. One of the standout moments from the first season was an unexpected guest appearance by BTS member Taehyung in the Jeju Island episode.