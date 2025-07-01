Ranveer Singh working on something 'really special in Mehboob Studio'

Singh is currently also busy shooting for Dhurandhar, a spy drama directed by Aditya Dhar . The film boasts a star-studded cast including Arjun Rampal , Sanjay Dutt , Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan . Apart from this, he is confirmed to star in Don 3 under Farhan Akhtar's direction. The actor will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the star of the franchise.

Speculation

Rumors about 'Shaktimaan' and Maddock Films project

Singh is also rumored to be a part of the much-anticipated Shaktimaan film adaptation. He has been linked to a possible exciting collaboration with producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films for a movie set in the studio's horror-comedy universe as well. However, there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers or Singh regarding both these projects.