Ranveer Singh working on something 'really special in Mehboob Studio'
What's the story
Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is reportedly working on a large-scale project at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Singh is shooting for something "really special at Mehboob Studio." The details of the project remain under wraps, with the insider hinting at a big project coming fans' way soon.
Ongoing commitments
'Dhurandhar' and 'Don 3' are officially on Singh's slate
Singh is currently also busy shooting for Dhurandhar, a spy drama directed by Aditya Dhar. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan. Apart from this, he is confirmed to star in Don 3 under Farhan Akhtar's direction. The actor will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the star of the franchise.
Speculation
Rumors about 'Shaktimaan' and Maddock Films project
Singh is also rumored to be a part of the much-anticipated Shaktimaan film adaptation. He has been linked to a possible exciting collaboration with producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films for a movie set in the studio's horror-comedy universe as well. However, there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers or Singh regarding both these projects.