Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 enters production in India

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 12:52 am

Husqvarna had unveiled its Svartpilen 125 motorbike for the European market in February this year. Now, the company has begun the production of the two-wheeler at Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant in Pune.

The Svartpilen 125 is based on the KTM 125 Duke. It comes with a sporty design, an all-LED lighting setup, and draws power from a 125cc single-cylinder engine.

Design

It rides on wire-spoke wheels

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 sits on a split trellis frame and features a sporty naked design, with a flat-top fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and a rounded headlamp.

It also packs a digital instrument console, an LED lighting setup, and runs on 17-inch wire-spoke wheels.

The bike has a fuel capacity of 9.5-liter and a kerb weight of 146kg.

Information

The vehicle is fueled by a 14.3hp, 125cc engine

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 draws power from a 125cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that produces 14.3hp of maximum power at 9,250rpm and 12Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes ensure the safety of the rider

On the safety front, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.

The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm WP Apex forks on the front and pre-load adjustable WP Apex shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 are yet to be announced. In India, it is expected to go official later this year at a starting price of around Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).