Kohinoor crown may go to Camilla after Queen Elizabeth's death

Sep 09, 2022

The Kohinoor is now a 105.6-carat diamond weighing 21.6 grams in its most recent cut state.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning queen, died on Thursday at the age of 96. Prince Charles is the next in line to the throne as the Queen's 70-year reign comes to an end with her death. Another significant development will occur in relation to the Kohinoor diamond that glitters the crown. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The longest-serving British monarch died on Thursday after reigning for seven decades.

The United Kingdom is about to undergo major changes when King Charles III takes over.

For the first time in 70 years, the British will see changes to the national anthem, institution names, currency and bank notes, stamps, and much more.

The development brings the limelight back to Kohinoor diamond.

Crown Camilla will receive the Queen Mother's 'Kohinoor Crown': Report

The Queen had announced earlier this year that Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will become Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne. It's unclear if Camilla will actually get the Queen Mother's famed Kohinoor crown. However, the UK-based Daily Mail reported that the platinum and diamond crown will be put on Camilla's head when Prince Charles becomes King.

Details Dispute of ownership, and attempts of return to India

Kohinoor has been part of the British Crown Jewels since 1849 when the diamond was delivered to Queen Victoria during the British annexation of Punjab. It is, however, still the subject of a historic ownership dispute between at least four countries, including India. The Indian government attempted to negotiate the diamond's return, but the British government believes there is no legal foundation for it.

Case Indians sued the British Queen for Kohinoor

In 2015, some Indians, including Bollywood actors and businesses, sued the Queen of England over Kohinoor. They had filed a case against the Queen in London's High Court in order to recover the Kohinoor diamond. The case was based on the Holocaust Act, which allows national organizations in the United Kingdom the authority to retrieve stolen goods.

About What is Kohinoor or Koh-i-Noor?

The Kohinoor (sometimes spelled Koh-i-Noor) diamond was discovered at the Kollur mine in Andhra Pradesh. It was originally estimated to be 793 carats, the largest known diamond, but it is now a 105.6-carat diamond weighing 21.6 grams in its most recent cut state. The famous diamond is now placed in a platinum crown designed for Queen Elizabeth for King George VI's coronation in 1937.

Background The Kohinoor diamond's history

In the 13th century, the Kohinoor belonged to the Kakatiya Dynasty. It passed through various hands from Khilji to the Mughals and then to Ahmad Shah. The Sikh kingdom was conquered by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, but following his death in 1839, the British annexed it via the Treaty of Lahore. According to the contract, Kohinoor was ceded to the Queen of England.