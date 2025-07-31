Next Article
2025: The deadliest year for Indian aviation in a decade
This year has been tough for Indian aviation, with eight air accidents leading to 274 deaths.
The most tragic was the Air India crash on June 12, which alone took 260 lives.
There were also injuries reported across these incidents, and investigators are working to find out what went wrong.
Investigations are on; compensation is being provided
Besides the Air India tragedy, three trainee planes and four helicopters—including crashes in Gujarat and Uttarakhand—added to the toll.
Minister Murlidhar Mohol shared these details in Parliament and confirmed that investigations are ongoing.
For families affected, compensation is covered under Indian law, which holds airlines responsible for such accidents.