'Digital arrest' scam: Doctor loses over ₹19cr to conmen
A senior doctor from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, lost over ₹19 crore after falling for a "digital arrest" scam that ran from March to June.
Scammers pretended to be government officials and accused her of crimes like money laundering, then pressured her nonstop on WhatsApp calls.
Fearing trouble, she ended up selling gold, breaking FDs, liquidating shares, and even sending money across 30+ bank accounts.
One suspect arrested, rest being tracked
After months under the scammers' control, she finally reported it last week.
The cybercrime unit has since arrested one suspect whose company account received ₹1 crore. Police are tracking where the rest of the money went and searching for more people involved.
Authorities have also stressed that "digital arrest" isn't real and urged everyone to watch out for these kinds of scams.