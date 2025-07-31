Next Article
Malegaon blast case: Purohit's family celebrates in absence
After nearly 17 years, a Mumbai court has acquitted all seven accused—including Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit—in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
The court said there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" linking them to the deadly motorcycle explosion near a mosque that killed six and injured over 100.
'Bhagwa Atankwad' argument challenged
The court made it clear that terrorism can't be tied to any religion or judged by perception alone.
As news broke, supporters gathered outside Purohit's Pune home, celebrating with crackers and banners. They argued the verdict challenges earlier claims of "Bhagwa Atankwad."
With Purohit's family in Mumbai for the verdict, his home stood empty during the celebrations.