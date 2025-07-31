Malegaon blast case: Purohit's family celebrates in absence

'Bhagwa Atankwad' argument challenged

The court made it clear that terrorism can't be tied to any religion or judged by perception alone.

As news broke, supporters gathered outside Purohit's Pune home, celebrating with crackers and banners. They argued the verdict challenges earlier claims of "Bhagwa Atankwad."

With Purohit's family in Mumbai for the verdict, his home stood empty during the celebrations.