Union Cabinet boosts PMKSY budget to ₹6,520cr
The Union Cabinet just added ₹1,920 crore to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), bumping its 2025-26 budget up to ₹6,520 crore.
Announced after a meeting led by PM Modi, this move aims to modernize India's food processing sector in a big way.
What does this extra funding mean?
This extra funding means 50 new food irradiation units and 100 top-notch food testing labs are on the way.
The goal: cut down post-harvest losses, make our food safer, and open up more jobs—especially in rural areas.
It's all about building better infrastructure so Indian farmers and businesses can compete globally and bring safer food to your table.