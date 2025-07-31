Next Article
You'll soon need to register for a stay in Mussoorie
Planning a trip to Mussoorie?
Starting on a Wednesday in October 2023, you'll need to register online when checking into hotels or homestays.
Uttarakhand is rolling this out because tourist numbers have shot up in the past couple of years, and the National Green Tribunal has asked for better ways to keep track.
Why this change?
The idea is to get real-time data on how many people are visiting so the state can manage crowds and plan better infrastructure.
Accommodation owners also have to log guest details—Tourism Officer Brijendra Pandey says it's now mandatory for everyone.
It's all about making tourism more sustainable while keeping things smooth for both visitors and locals.