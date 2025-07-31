Next Article
Telangana: Girl, 13, married to 40-year-old man
A 13-year-old girl from Nandigama village, Telangana, was illegally married to a 40-year-old man—a case that only came to light because her teacher spoke up.
Police have now charged the man, his wife, a priest, and an intermediary who helped arrange the 'wedding.'
Efforts against child marriage
Even though child marriage has been banned since 2006, cases like this sadly still happen. It puts kids' health and futures at risk.
The good news? Some states—like Assam—have seen big drops in child marriage recently.
Across India, people and organizations are working hard to protect children from this kind of exploitation.