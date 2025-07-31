FASTag annual pass for private vehicles launching soon
Starting August 15, 2024, you'll be able to get a FASTag annual pass for your private vehicle at ₹3,000.
This covers up to 200 toll crossings or one year—whichever comes first—on all National Highways and National Expressways.
The goal: make highway travel smoother, payments cashless, and queues shorter.
How it works
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the government will help any state that wants to accept this pass on its highways and expressways.
It's fully compatible with existing FASTag systems and doesn't change how regular toll plazas work.
Just note: this is only for private vehicles; commercial rides have separate discounts.
What does it mean for you?
With the annual pass, you could save at least ₹7,000 a year—bringing your average toll cost down to about ₹15 per crossing.
It also solves the headache of paying multiple tolls within short distances, making road trips across India a bit friendlier for your wallet and your patience.
