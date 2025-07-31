India ditches Rafale jets for F-35 or Su-57 India Jul 31, 2025

India is trimming its Rafale-F4 jet order from 114 to just 60 and turning its attention to buying fifth-generation stealth fighters like the US F-35 or Russian Su-57.

The Air Force wants to boost its squadron numbers from 31 to 42, especially as regional threats are on the rise.

Meanwhile, local companies like Tata are still making Rafale parts under Make in India, even though a full assembly line proposal was not accepted.