'They will kill me': Pregnant woman dies by suicide
Faseela, a 23-year-old from Thrissur, Kerala, died by suicide on July 29 after allegedly facing repeated physical and verbal abuse from her husband Naufal and mother-in-law Ramla.
Pregnant with her second child and mom to a young son, Faseela sent a heartbreaking WhatsApp message before her death: "I am going to die or they will kill me."
Both accused arrested, case highlights disturbing trend
After complaints from Faseela's family and digital proof surfaced, police arrested both Naufal and Ramla for abetment to suicide.
Her case is part of a disturbing rise in domestic violence and dowry-related abuse in Kerala—even though the state is known for its high literacy rates.
Recent similar cases have made headlines, with thousands of women reporting cruelty each year, highlighting the urgent need for change.