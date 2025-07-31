Next Article
Chhattisgarh nun case witness says she was threatened to lie
A 21-year-old woman, Kamleshwari Pradhan, says she was threatened into giving a false statement against two nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh for alleged human trafficking and forced conversion.
She claims Bajrang Dal members pressured her and that police didn't record her words accurately.
The nuns say the women involved were already Christian, while Bajrang Dal denies any threats and points to CCTV footage for proof.
Political tension mounts as case gets tangled in court
The arrests have sparked political tension, with opposition parties criticizing the BJP-led state government.
Officials allege the nuns lured women with job offers before forcing them to convert, but the case is now tangled in court—Mary and Francis's bail plea has been moved to a special NIA court due to jurisdiction issues.