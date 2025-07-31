Chhattisgarh nun case witness says she was threatened to lie India Jul 31, 2025

A 21-year-old woman, Kamleshwari Pradhan, says she was threatened into giving a false statement against two nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh for alleged human trafficking and forced conversion.

She claims Bajrang Dal members pressured her and that police didn't record her words accurately.

The nuns say the women involved were already Christian, while Bajrang Dal denies any threats and points to CCTV footage for proof.