NewsBytesExplainer: India-Pakistan truce during 'Operation Sindoor' in 2025

What happened during the truce

This truce was set up directly between the two countries' military chiefs—no outside help, just a straightforward call to pause.

It helped cool things down after heavy airstrikes and missile exchanges, and both sides agreed to extend the ceasefire until May 18.

Afterward, Indian teams visited 33 countries to highlight Pakistan's links to terrorism and build global support against attacks tied to Kashmir.

For now, both sides seem committed to keeping things calm along the border.