NewsBytesExplainer: India-Pakistan truce during 'Operation Sindoor' in 2025

India-Pakistan truce during 'Operation Sindoor' in 2025
India shared today that Pakistan's top military officer reached out on May 10, asking to stop the cross-border strikes.
India agreed right away, bringing four days of intense fighting—known as "Operation Sindoor"—to a close.
What happened during the truce
This truce was set up directly between the two countries' military chiefs—no outside help, just a straightforward call to pause.
It helped cool things down after heavy airstrikes and missile exchanges, and both sides agreed to extend the ceasefire until May 18.
Afterward, Indian teams visited 33 countries to highlight Pakistan's links to terrorism and build global support against attacks tied to Kashmir.
For now, both sides seem committed to keeping things calm along the border.