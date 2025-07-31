Next Article
Government approves railway projects worth ₹11,169cr—creating 229 lakh human-days jobs
Big news for train travelers: the government just greenlit four major railway projects worth ₹11,169 crore.
These upgrades will add 574km of new tracks across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand—connecting 13 districts by 2028-29.
Bonus: the construction is set to create direct employment for about 229 lakh human-days along the way.
How the new lines will help
The new lines—like Itarsi-Nagpur's fourth track and doubling Aurangabad-Parbhani—will make journeys smoother for over 2,300 villages (that's about 4.3 million people).
They'll also help move more coal, cement, and crops across India by boosting freight capacity by nearly 96 million tons a year.
It all ties into making rail travel faster and keeping India's economy moving.