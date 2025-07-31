Government approves railway projects worth ₹11,169cr—creating 229 lakh human-days jobs India Jul 31, 2025

Big news for train travelers: the government just greenlit four major railway projects worth ₹11,169 crore.

These upgrades will add 574km of new tracks across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand—connecting 13 districts by 2028-29.

Bonus: the construction is set to create direct employment for about 229 lakh human-days along the way.