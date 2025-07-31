Over 4L pilgrims visit Amarnath shrine in just 10 days
This year's Amarnath Yatra is drawing huge crowds—over four lakh people have already made the trek to the iconic cave shrine in Kashmir.
Despite some rain delays and route repairs, convoys from Jammu are back on track, getting pilgrims safely to Baltal and Pahalgam.
RFID cards, health guidelines must for yatra
Security is tight with over 180 central force units and thousands of Army personnel keeping things safe.
Pilgrims need official permits and RFID cards, plus they have to meet health guidelines set by the Shrine Board.
Pilgrimage as a journey of self-discovery
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called this turnout a "miracle," saying it shows India's unity and spiritual spirit.
For many, this isn't just about religion—it's a chance for self-discovery, reflection, and connecting with people from all over India (and even beyond).