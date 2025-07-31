Malegaon blast case: All accused acquitted, families of dead to get compensation
All seven people accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast—including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit—have been acquitted by a special NIA court in Mumbai.
The court said there just wasn't enough solid evidence to link them to the bombing that killed six and injured over 100 during Ramzan.
Judge A K Lahoti summed it up: "Mere suspicion cannot take the place of real proof."
Families of those who died will get ₹2 lakh each, and injured victims will receive ₹50,000.
BJP, AIMIM, Congress react
The verdict has stirred up political debate—BJP called out Congress for using the "Hindu terror" label, while Maharashtra's Chief Minister said terrorism doesn't have a religion.
AIMIM wants the state to challenge this verdict in a higher court, and some victims' families are also planning to appeal.
This case has been one of India's longest terror trials since it began back in 2018 after investigations by ATS and NIA.