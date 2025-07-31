Malegaon blast case: All accused acquitted, families of dead to get compensation India Jul 31, 2025

All seven people accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast—including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit—have been acquitted by a special NIA court in Mumbai.

The court said there just wasn't enough solid evidence to link them to the bombing that killed six and injured over 100 during Ramzan.

Judge A K Lahoti summed it up: "Mere suspicion cannot take the place of real proof."

Families of those who died will get ₹2 lakh each, and injured victims will receive ₹50,000.