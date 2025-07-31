Next Article
In past 4 years, India cleared over 78,100 hectares of forest
Since April 2021, India has cleared over 78,100 hectares of forest land—mostly for things like roads, mining, and hydropower.
Madhya Pradesh lost the most, but big chunks also disappeared in Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
Just in early 2025 alone, more than 12,324 hectares were approved for diversion.
Why it matters
Losing this much forest isn't just about trees—it puts wildlife at risk and impacts communities who depend on forests.
Even though there are rules to plant new trees when old ones are cut down, experts say real forest loss is still a big problem.
The challenge is finding a balance between building stuff we need and protecting nature that keeps us going.