Over 10,500 Indians in foreign jails, majority in Gulf countries
More than 10,500 Indians are locked up in prisons across 82 countries right now, with the biggest numbers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Qatar, and Kuwait.
Gulf countries alone make up over 60% of these cases.
It's a reminder of how many Indians live and work far from home—and sometimes end up facing serious trouble.
43 Indians on death row
The situation is even more serious for 43 Indians who are currently on death row abroad—most of them in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Indian embassies try to help by staying in touch with local authorities and providing legal support like appeals or mercy petitions.
The government says it's working to protect their rights and keep families informed.
Importance of consular support
If you dream of working or studying overseas someday, it's worth knowing what challenges Indians can face abroad—and how important consular support can be if things go wrong.
This story highlights just how global our community is—and why looking out for each other matters.