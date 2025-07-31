Malegaon blast case: NIA to study court verdict before appealing India Jul 31, 2025

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is taking a close look at the recent court decision that cleared seven people—including Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit—of all charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

That tragic explosion killed six and injured several others.

The NIA, which took over the case in 2011, wants to fully understand why the court let them go before deciding if it should challenge the verdict.