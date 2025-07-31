Malegaon blast case: NIA to study court verdict before appealing
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is taking a close look at the recent court decision that cleared seven people—including Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit—of all charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
That tragic explosion killed six and injured several others.
The NIA, which took over the case in 2011, wants to fully understand why the court let them go before deciding if it should challenge the verdict.
Imtiaz Jaleel pushes for speedy appeal
An NIA official said, "We'll decide on an appeal after reading the full judgment."
Meanwhile, former MLA Imtiaz Jaleel is pushing for a speedy appeal to set an example for similar cases where acquittals happen despite what's seen as strong evidence.
The Maharashtra government has already appealed another big terror case ruling, showing just how much these decisions matter for future investigations.