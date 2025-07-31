Next Article
Air India Express launches probe after passenger boards wrong flight
A traveler flying with Air India Express accidentally stayed on board after arriving in Delhi from Srinagar and ended up on a flight to Bhubaneswar instead.
The mix-up only came to light when the passenger reached Bhubaneswar and let the crew know, leading the airline to launch an internal investigation.
Airline is digging into how this happened
Air India Express is now digging into how this happened, since their usual checks—like verifying boarding passes and baggage at every stop—should have caught it.
The airline says it's reminding staff about standard procedures and holding extra briefings to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.