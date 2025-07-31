How to update your marital status on your passport

Updating your marital status on an Indian passport is a simple task, but it needs to be done with care, and according to certain guidelines. Whether you are newly wed or have seen a change in your marital status, it is important that your passport reflects it accurately for travel and identification. Here are simple steps and insights into how you can update your marital status on your Indian passport without any hassle.

Documentation Gather necessary documents To update your marital status, start by collating the requisite documents. These usually comprise a marriage certificate if updating to "married" or a divorce decree if switching to "divorced." Make sure these documents are original and have self-attested copies. Further, keep your existing passport ready as it will need to be submitted during the application process.

Application process Fill out application form To fill out the application form for reissue of passport due to change in personal particulars, visit the official Passport Seva website. Choose the right option for updating marital status. Diligently fill all the mandatory fields, ensuring accuracy in details like name changes (if applicable). On completing the form, submit it online and note down the application reference number for tracking later.

Payment details Pay applicable fees After submitting the application form, pay the applicable fees online through net banking or credit/debit card options provided on the Passport Seva portal. The fee structure may differ depending on the age group and type of service (normal/tatkal). Make sure you get an acknowledgment receipt after payment as proof of transaction.

Appointment booking Schedule appointment at PSK Once your payment is successfully processed, immediately book an appointment at the nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) through their website. It's advisable to pick an early time slot as they get filled up quickly due to high demand. This step is essential for a hassle-free experience, so check the available slots regularly until you manage to get one for the best results.