Zomato on Android: How to organize your favorite restaurants
What's the story
Using an Android device, creating custom Zomato lists can enhance your dining experience exponentially.
The feature allows you to organize your favorite restaurants, making it easier to access them, share with friends, and make plans to visit them.
It's perfect for those who love trying out different cuisines and seek a convenient way to keep a track of their dining explorations.
Account setup
Setting up your account
To start making custom lists on Zomato, make sure you have an active account.
If not, download the app from the Google Play Store and sign up using your email or social media accounts.
After logging in, head over to the "My Collections" section from where you can start organizing your favorite eateries into personalized lists.
App navigation
Navigating the app interface
Familiarize yourself with the app's interface to make list creation seamless.
The home screen provides quick access to search functions and trending restaurants.
Use the search bar at the top to find specific places or explore categories like "Nearby" or "Top Rated."
Understanding these features will help streamline your list-building process.
List creation
Creating a new list
To create a new list, visit "My Collections" and tap on "Create New Collection".
Give your list a name that describes its purpose - something like "Weekend Brunch Spots" or "Vegan Delights."
Add descriptions, if necessary, for additional clarification.
From there, you can start adding restaurants by looking for them in the app and tapping on "Add to Collection."
Restaurant addition
Adding restaurants efficiently
When adding restaurants to your custom list, use filters like location, cuisine type, or ratings to quickly narrow down options.
Tap on a restaurant's profile page and select "Add to Collection," choosing which list it should belong in.
This way, you can ensure that every entry is relevant and organized according to your liking.
List sharing
Sharing your lists with friends
Once you've curated a collection of favorite spots, think of sharing it with friends who might appreciate similar dining experiences.
Tap on any collection you have created and select "Share."
You can send links via messaging apps or social media platforms straight from Zomato's interface. This way, others will be able to see your recommendations instantly.