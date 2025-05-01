For Android users: How to master Zomato's sharing features
What's the story
Popular food delivery app Zomato offers a range of features to improve user experience.
However, the sharing features on Android are the most convenient and useful of the lot.
Be it sharing your favorite restaurant or a specific dish, knowing how to use these features can be handy.
Here's a step-by-step guide to master Zomato's sharing capabilities on Android and make the most of it.
Share access
Accessing the share option
To start using Zomato's sharing feature, first open the app on your Android device.
Go to the restaurant or dish you want to share.
Find the share icon, usually denoted by an arrow pointed up or three connected dots.
Tapping on it will open a menu with options for sharing through different platforms like messaging apps and social media.
Platform selection
Choosing your platform
Once you've opened the share menu, you'll be presented with multiple platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and email.
Tap on the one you'd like to use as your preferred mode of communication.
This will take you to that platform's interface where you can select recipients from your contact list or enter their details manually.
Message customization
Customizing your message
After choosing a platform and deciding on the recipient(s), take a moment to personalize your message.
Adding personal notes or explaining why you're sharing this particular restaurant or dish enriches the context for your recipient.
This added layer of personalization not only makes the content more appealing but also provides a glimpse into your preferences, making the shared experience more meaningful and engaging.
Finalize sharing
Sending your share
With everything in place—platform selected and message customized—it is time to send your share.
Double-check all details before hitting send to ensure accuracy in what you're communicating.
Once sent successfully, the recipients will get a link taking them straight back into Zomato where they can see more details about what was shared with them.