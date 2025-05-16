What's the story

Zomato and Swiggy stocks rose up to 3.3% after the two food delivery giants removed the rain surcharge waiver from their subscription programs.

This means even Zomato Gold and Swiggy One subscribers will now have to pay an additional 'rain fee' during inclement weather.

The surcharge, which ranges between ₹15-35, is aimed at aiding delivery partners during bad weather.

Zomato shares gained 2% to hit a day's high of ₹247.2, while Swiggy shares jumped as much as 3.3% to ₹326.8.