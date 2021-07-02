England beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Eoin Morgan and Joe Root shared an unbeaten 140-run stand

England hammered Sri Lanka by eight wickets to win the second ODI and pocket the three-match series with one game to go. The Lankans managed 241/9 in 50 overs as Dhananjaya de Silva scored 91. They need to thank the lower-order for useful contributions. However, the hosts were smart in their approach with the bat (244/2). Here are the records that were scripted.

ENG vs SL

How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka suffered a poor start, being reduced to 12/3 as Sam Curran was in top form. They were soon reduced to 21/4 before Dhananjaya and Wanindu Hasaranga added 65 runs for the fifth wicket. After Dhananjaya's dismissal, SL were tottering at 164/6. The lower-order showed character and helped them post 241. England batters were terrific and got the job done.

Duo

Curran and Willey script these feats

England all-rounder Curran claimed five wickets for his side, giving away 48 runs. This was his maiden fifer in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, fellow pacer David Willey took four scalps for 64 runs. He has raced to 67 wickets at 32.01 and matches the tally of former England cricketer Mark Ealham (67).

Dhananjaya

Dhananjaya gets past 1,000 ODI runs

Dhananjaya hit a cracking 91, including 13 fours. The productive batter went past the 1,000-run mark in ODIs (1,060). He became the 32nd Sri Lankan player to achieve this mark. Dhananjaya smashed his seventh ODI fifty and notched his highest score as well. Notably, this was his maiden fifty against England.

Joe Root

Root smashes these feats after registering 35th ODI fifty

England's Joe Root hit a sublime 87-ball 67*. This was his second consecutive fifty in the series. Root has raced to 6,109 career ODI runs at 51.33. He smashed his 35th ODI half-century and a ninth against Sri Lanka. He has racked up 1,175 runs against Sri Lanka 65.27. Root went past Brendon McCullum's tally of 6,083 runs in ODI cricket.

Morgan

Morgan registers these records

England skipper Eoin Morgan played a stylish 83-ball 75*-run knock. The southpaw hit eight fours and a six. Morgan has raced to 6,957 runs for England in ODIs at 40.21. Overall, he has 7,701 ODI runs (also for Ireland). Morgan slammed his 47th ODI fifty. He now has eight fifties against the Lankans.

Morgan, Root

Records scripted by Morgan and Root

Senior batters Morgan and Root added an unbeaten 140 runs for the third wicket for England. This is now the highest third-wicket stand for England in ODIs against Sri Lanka. This is also the fifth-highest stand for any wicket for England against SL. The two players have 3,336 partnership runs in ODIs. This was their 13th century-plus stand.

Information

Roy and Bairstow stitch 11th half-century stand in ODIs

England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 76 runs for the first wicket. The two players have added 2,826 runs for England, stitching their 11th half-century partnership. Roy raced to 3,658 ODI runs, surpassing Nick Knight (3,637). He registered his 20th career ODI fifty.

Opta stat

Unique record for England's Willey

Willey is currently the leading wicket-taker in this series with seven so far. Notably, five of his seven wickets have come when he has pitched the ball back of a length. Meanwhile, just one of his 12 wickets came from such a length in his previous seven games prior to this series.