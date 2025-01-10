David Moyes in talks to return as Everton manager
What's the story
David Moyes is in talks with Everton's new owners, The Friedkin Group, to make a return to the club.
The development comes after Sean Dyche was sacked amid the team's dismal performance.
Dyche was shown the door after managing just one win in their last 11 matches, leaving Everton dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone at 16th place.
Interim leadership
Everton's interim management and search for new leadership
After Dyche's exit, Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman have been appointed as interim managers.
The Friedkin Group, which recently took over Everton, hopes to appoint a new manager before their Premier League clash against Aston Villa next Wednesday.
Moyes, who managed Everton from 2002 to 2013 and left West Ham at the end of last season, is one of the frontrunners for the job, as per Sky Sports.
Past success
Moyes's previous tenure and achievements at Everton
During his first spell as Everton's manager, Moyes took them to the Champions League qualifying rounds in 2005 and the FA Cup final in 2009.
He was also awarded League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of The Year thrice before leaving in 2013 to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.
In his second spell as West Ham manager, he led them to Conference League glory in 2022/23.
Performance review
Dyche's tenure and Everton's current standing
Dyche took over as Everton's manager in January 2023, following a near-decade-long stint at Burnley.
His team narrowly avoided relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season (17th). In 2023-24, the Toffees finished 15th. They were deducted 8 points.
This season, they currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League.
The Toffees have struggled to find their footing this season, failing to score in eight of their last 10 games.
Dyche
Dyche's managerial stats
Dyche has managed 333 matches in the Premier League, winning 93, drawing 91 and losing 149. His teams scored 323 goals and conceded 469.
Dyche managed Everton in 84 matches across competitions. He won 26 matches (D26 L32). His win percentage was 30.95.
Dyche has won three Premier League Manager of the Month awards - March 2018, February 2020, and April 2024.
Moyes
Moyes managed over 500 matches for Everton in all competitions
Moyes, who managed Everton from March 2002 to June 2013, oversaw 518 matches in all competitions. He helped the side win 218 games (D139 L161). His win percentage was 42.08.
His first spell as West Ham manager saw him manage 31 matches (W9 D10 L12).
His second spell lasted 231 games. He won 103 games (D45 L83). His win percentage was 44.59.
Moyes also managed Preston, Man United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.