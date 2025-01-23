Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari F1 drive: 'Exciting and special'
What's the story
British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton recently termed his first-ever drive in a Ferrari F1 car as "one of the best feelings of my life."
The historic moment unfolded on Wednesday at Ferrari's private test track in Fiorano Modenese, Italy.
Hamilton drove a 2023-specification Ferrari SF-23, with his racing number 44 emblazoned on it. He also wore a fresh helmet design with a large Prancing Horse logo.
Debut drive
The histoic first lap
Hamilton took his first lap at 9:16am local time, in light fog.
He thanked the roughly 1,000 fans who had braved the cold conditions to see the historic moment.
"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face," Hamilton revealed about his first experience behind the wheel of a Ferrari.
Fan engagement
Interaction with fans and family
Despite the tough weather, Hamilton took some time out to meet his fans who had been waiting since early morning.
Wearing a Ferrari red jacket, he waved and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd.
Among those who attended this momentous occasion was Hamilton's mother, along with other family members.
Team switch
Hamilton's move to Ferrari
Hamilton's move to Ferrari after a 12-year career with Mercedes, where he won as many as six world titles, has shaken the F1 world.
He said he was amazed by the passion of the Ferrari family.
The 2025 F1 regulations allow Hamilton to drive 1,000km over four days in older F1 cars under the "testing of previous cars" rule.
Season anticipation
Hamilton's preparations and upcoming season
Hamilton's first day with Ferrari included a seat fitting and simulator session. However, owing to weather conditions, his maiden outing at the Fiorano test track was delayed until Wednesday.
In the upcoming 2025 season, Hamilton will partner with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. The new season is scheduled to kick off with the Australian GP between March 14 and 16.