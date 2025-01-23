What's the story

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton recently termed his first-ever drive in a Ferrari F1 car as "one of the best feelings of my life."

The historic moment unfolded on Wednesday at Ferrari's private test track in Fiorano Modenese, Italy.

Hamilton drove a 2023-specification Ferrari SF-23, with his racing number 44 emblazoned on it. He also wore a fresh helmet design with a large Prancing Horse logo.