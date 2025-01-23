Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka reaches third straight final
What's the story
Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2025 Australian Open final after beating 11th seed Paula Badosa on Rod Laver Arena.
The women's singles top seed claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win in the semi-final after over an hour.
Sabalenka qualified for her third straight Australian Open final, having won the Grand Slam in 2024 and 2023.
She is now unbeaten in 20 Australian Open matches.
Stats
A look at match stats
Sabalenka won a total of 68 points and 32 winners throughout the match. Badosa fired four aces compared to Sabalenka's two.
The former had a win percentage of 77 and 61 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won four of her nine break points and eight of her 10 net points.
Meanwhile, Badosa registered fewer unforced errors (15) than Sabalenka (21).
Aus Open
Sabalenka extends winning streak at Australian Open
As mentioned, Sabalenka has extended has winning streak at the Australian Open to 20. She won the 2024 edition without losing a set after beating 12th seed Zheng Qinwen in the final.
Notably, Sabalenka became the first woman to defend her Australian Open title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.
She has raced to a 28-5 win-loss record at the year's first major.