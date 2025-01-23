What's the story

Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2025 Australian Open final after beating 11th seed Paula Badosa on Rod Laver Arena.

The women's singles top seed claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win in the semi-final after over an hour.

Sabalenka qualified for her third straight Australian Open final, having won the Grand Slam in 2024 and 2023.

She is now unbeaten in 20 Australian Open matches.