The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started probing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks key accused Tahawwur Rana's case.

The agency has been given an 18-day custody of Rana, who was extradited from the US on Thursday.

The interrogation is being led by two senior officers, Jaya Roy and Ashish Batra, who were instrumental in his extradition 16 years after the Mumbai attacks.