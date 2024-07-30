In short Simplifying... In short On July 31, the 2024 Paris Olympics will see Indian athletes in action across various sports.

In shooting, Aishwary Pratap Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will compete in the men's 50m rifle event, while Sreeja Akula will face Singapore's Zeng Jian in table tennis.

Boxing, archery, and badminton events will also feature Indian athletes, including Lovlina Borgohain, Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lovlina Borgohain will be in action (Source: X/@olympics.com)

2024 Paris Olympics: India's complete schedule on July 31

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:27 pm Jul 30, 202404:27 pm

What's the story The Indian shooting contingent continues to shine at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. On July 30, the shooting duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured India a second medal. They won the bronze medal after prevailing in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. This was Bhaker's second medal in the ongoing event. Here's the schedule of Indian athletes on July 31.

#1

Shooting and table tennis events

Aishwary Pratap Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will compete in the qualifying round of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event. The event will get underway at 12:30pm, as per the official Olympics website. Meanwhile, table tennis star Sreeja Akula wil meet Singapore's Zeng Jian in the women's singles round of 32 match (2:30pm).

#2

Boxing and archery

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will take on Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the round of 16 preliminary match in the women's 75kg category (3:50pm). Coming to archery, Tarundeep Rai will go head-to-head with Great Britain's Tom Hall in the men's individual 1/32 elimination round (9:28pm). In the women's individual 1/32 elimination round, Deepika Kumari will meet Estonian archer Reena Parnat (3:56pm).

#3

Presenting the badminton events

Coming to the badminton events, PV Sindhu will be up against Estonian shuttler Kristin Kuuba in the women's singles group play stage (12:50pm). The men's singles event will see Lakshya Sen challenge Jonatan Christie of Indonesia (1:40pm). HS Prannoy will go head-to-head with Vietnam's Duc Phat Le in the same event (11:00pm).