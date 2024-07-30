In short Simplifying... In short India's probable XI for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka includes Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as openers, followed by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

India's probable XI for 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:01 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story India will take on hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting on August 2. All three games will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the ICC Champions Trophy taking place next year, both teams would view this series as a preparation opportunity. Here is India's predicted XI for the first ODI.

Openers

Rohit, Gill to open the innings

Skipper Rohit Sharma is set to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill as the duo enjoyed a sensational 2023 in ODIs. The former scored 1,255 runs from 27 matches at 52.29 (two tons). He led India to 10 consecutive wins in WC 2023. Gill, the new vice-captain of the team, topped the overall runs section. He finished with 1,584 runs at 63.36 (five tons).

Middle-order

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer to follow

The talismanic Virat Kohli, who has been a run-scoring machine in ODIs, will arrive at number three. Kohli finished as the second-highest run-scorer in 2023, having racked up 1,377 runs from 27 ODIs at 72.47. Shreyas Iyer, who made 530 runs at 66.25 in the 2023 WC, is next in the order. Hence, India have a settled top four.

Information

Rahul to pip Rishabh Pant

Though Rishabh Pant has been selected in the ODI squad, he is likely to warm the benches in the opener as KL Rahul has aced the role of the keeper-finisher in ODIs. He smashed 1,060 ODI runs in 2023 at 66.25 (50s: 7, 100s: 2).

All-rounders

Here are the all-rounders

With Hardik Pandya being unavailable, it will be a toss-up between Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube for the number-six spot. The latter, who is uncapped in ODIs, might get the nod as his all-round List A record is just sensational. Axar Patel is next in the order as he has the onus to provide balance to this combination.

Bowlers

A look at the bowlers

While Kuldeep Yadav would be the lone specialist spinner, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack. Both bowlers claimed 40-plus wickets in the format last year. Arshdeep Singh and the uncapped Harshit Rana are likely to be the other two pacers in the line-up. The former, who has been stellar in T20Is, claimed an ODI five-wicket haul against South Africa last year.

Information

A look at India's predicted XI

India's predicted XI for 1st ODI versus Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana.