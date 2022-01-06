Australia denies entry to tennis star Novak Djokovic: Here's why

Jan 06, 2022

The visa of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic to enter Australia was canceled after he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules. Djokovic had received the medical exemption from the Victoria state government, which was supposed to guard him against the vaccination guidelines in place for the Australian Open. Reportedly, the 34-year-old was taken to a government detention hotel.

Novak Djokovic, who leads the ATP Rankings, had repeatedly declined to disclose his COVID-19 vaccination status. The Victoria government had mandated that only fully vaccinated players can participate at Melbourne Park. Earlier this week, Djokovic informed that he would compete at the Australian Open with a medical exemption granted by two independent medical panels. However, Australia has barred him from entering the country.

PM Djokovic didn't have a valid medical exemption: Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison supported the decision to bar Djokovic. He said the world number one did not have a "valid exemption". "The rule is very clear. You need to have a medical exemption. He didn't have a valid medical exemption. We make the call at the border, and that's where it's enforced," Morrison said in a news conference on Thursday.

Information Here is what Health Minister Greg Hunt said

Health Minister Greg Hunt said there was a review of Djokovic's medical exemption by border officials. They looked "at the integrity and the evidence behind it". He said, "if a visa is canceled, somebody will have to leave the country."