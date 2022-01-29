Sports

U-19 World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan to book semi-final berth

Written by Sneha Singh Jan 29, 2022, 02:30 pm 3 min read

Australia have reach 2022 U-19 WC semis (Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Australia on Friday produced an all-round show to outclass Pakistan by 119 runs in the Super League quarter-finals of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Antigua, Australia have now become the third team to qualify for the semi-final after England and Afghanistan. In the Plate, United Arab Emirates recorded an upset by defeating host West Indies in the 9th place Playoff match.

This was a clinical performance from the Aussies, who have reached the semis.

The Aussies have won the U-19 World Cup on three occasions, besides being a two-time runner-up.

They have also finished third on one occasions, besides ending fourth on four counts.

Australia will be aiming to continue in a strong manner in the semis and get the job done.

Match Australia overpower Pakistan

Batting first, Australia scored 276/7. Teague Wyllie top scored with 71 runs. Corey Miller (64) and Campbell Kellaway (47) also made valuable contributions with the bat. Qasim Akram picked up three wickets for 40. In reply, Pakistan managed 157/10 in 35.1 overs. Mehran Mumtaz scored 29 while Abdul Faseeh smashed 28 runs. William Salzmann (3-37) and Tom Whitney (2-21) shared five wickets between them.

Information UAE beat WI in semis of the Plate League

The West Indies U-19 team suffered an 82-run defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the semi-finals of the Plate League. The Windies were relegated to the Plate League after failing to advance to World Cup Super League stage.

Result UAE stun West Indies

Batting first, UAE scored 224/9 in 50 overs. Afzal Khan top-scored with 93 runs while Shival Bawa smashed a quickfire 51. Shiva Sankar picked up three wickets for 31. Nathan Edwards and Matthew Nandu bagged two wickets each. In response, West Indies managed 142/10 to concede the match by 82 runs. Nathan Edwards scored an unbeaten 51. Dhruv Parashar bagged four wickets for 30.

Details Uganda register maiden win in the ongoing tourney

Uganda registered their first win of the ongoing U-19 World Cup as they defeated PNG U-19 by 35 runs in the 13th Place Playoff Semi-Final . Uganda scored 123/10 in 28 overs. Cyrus Kakuru (65) finished as the top scorer. John Karigo claimed five wickets. In reply, PNG were bundled out for a paltry score of 88 runs in 19.3 overs.

Schedule Games scheduled on Saturday

India will take on Bangladesh in the Super League quarter-finals at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Canada will square off against Scotland in Plate Playoff semi-final 2 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Ireland will be up against Zimbabwe in Plate semi-final 2 at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. All three games are scheduled to start at 07:30 PM.